New Jerusalem Elementary School principal Shannon McComb found herself in a sticky situation Wednesday morning.
To the chants and cheers of her students, McComb was duct-taped to a wall in the school’s multipurpose room as a reward for raising more than $18,000 in a walkathon held last month.
Standing before the students at an assembly she congratulated their efforts.
“This is your big moment, you should be proud of yourselves for raising so much money,” McComb said.
In the 15 years she has been with the school, the last 3 as principal, she said this was the most money raised in the annual walkathon by the 260 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
Students had incentives in place to raise the money, including classroom and individual incentives for the top money raisers.
McComb said the original goal was to raise $10,000 and she decided to sweeten the fundraising challenge.
“I offered a few incentives of my own. If they hit certain markers like if they earned $5,000 then I dyed my hair pink. And then if they hit $10,000 I worked from the roof,” McComb said. “When we exceeded our $10,000 goal which was all we wanted to earn we started moving forward even more so I offered an additional incentive if they got to $15,000, I would let them duct tape me to the gym wall.”
Students brought in a grand total of $18,017.00 and at Wednesday morning’s assembly the top earners were announced along with McComb fulfilling her pledge to be duct taped.
“When we hit our $10,000 goal in the first seven days, I knew something big was getting ready to happen,” McComb said. “It just built, the momentum continued to grow, we hit the $15,000 incentive — which was this one — and we went on to raise over $18,000.”
The Parent Teacher Club which organizes the walkathon will use the funds raised by the students to offset costs of yearbooks, to help pay for sports jerseys for their teams, a possible shade structure at the school’s playground and for rallies and other assemblies.
McComb said this was her first-time being duct taped to a wall.
“Everyone wants to know how long I’m going to hang, that seems to be the question of the day,” McComb said. “I think I will hang as long as I am able.”
She was pleased with walkathon results.
“We are a very unique school, New Jerusalem. Our school district provides everything for our students. So, when our PTC raises money like this it just adds to all the fun things they get to do and we’re super excited for what it means for our students to be able to have some extra assemblies, and some real nice uniforms and a shade structure. We’re just very excited,” McComb said.
When it was her time to be taped to the wall McComb stood on a milk crate as the top earners in the walkathon took turns adding tape across her body to anchor her to the wall.
After about a half an hour and rolls of tape the crate was slowly removed and McComb peeled away from the wall still wearing the tape.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.