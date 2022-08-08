West High students were greeted with fanfare and cookies as they arrived back to campus for the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Leadership students along with members of the Air Force JROTC lined up along the red carpet to welcome students back from the summer break.
The West High drum line played as students filed across the red carpet, receiving cookies on the way in from West principal Annabelle Lee and other administrative staff on their way in.
West joined school across Tracy Unified School District and in Banta, and Jefferson school districts returning to class on Monday. Students in New Jerusalem School District begin school on Wednesday while Lammersville School Unified School District and the Tracy Learning Center began class last week.
