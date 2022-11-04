Mike Hodges’ picture of Scotch poured into a glass captured the Tracy Camera Club honors as Photo of the Month for October.
Hodges entered the picture in the camera club’s “motion” category saying he knew he wanted to capture liquid being poured into something.
“As a Scotch drinker I envisioned a photo that represented the beautiful rich color and the essence of the pour into a whisky glass. I wanted to visually capture in the shot, what really lets one savor the taste and complexity of fine whisky,” Hodges said.
He said he chose a specific brand of Scotch for its rich deep golden color and the bottle for its unique neck shape.
As he poured the whisky he set the camera to capture 10 continuous images, back lighting the glass and the pour along with the natural edge lighting on the glass.
“I was using actual Scotch so after each round of pouring I would carefully funnel it back into the bottle, trying not to spill a drop, cleaning the glass, setting it back up and trying again. I took about 40 shots — no pun intended— to get the right in-glass motion I was looking for,” Hodges said.
He took the photo with his Canon 90D digital camera with a Sigma 24-70 mm ART lens set at 70mm.
He used an exposure of 1/1200 of a second at f/3.2 with an ISO setting of 800 to capture the pour and processed the photo in Adobe Lightroom.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
