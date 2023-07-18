The Tracy Family Resource Center and the Tracy Police Department are teaming up to help families get their children ready to head back to school with the annual Stuff the Cruiser backpack and school supply drive.
Dave Eveler, Community Development Manager at the Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin, operator of Tracy Family Resource Center on Beverly Place, said they have partnered with the police department since 2016 for the school supply drive.
On Saturday he was joined by several police officers accepting donations in front of the Tracy Walmart on West Grant Line Road.
“How it works is we are in front of Walmart for two weekends in a row — this is the beginning weekend — and we’re excepting new backpacks and school supplies or cash and were looking forward to assembling 400 or so backpacks, maybe more. It kind of depends on the funding,” Eveler said.
Low-income families can sign up with Tracy Family Resource Center to receive a new backpack.
“We have a large number of low income families that can’t afford school supplies, so we collect them for them,” Eveler said. “We want to balance the scales a little bit, let the kids get their best shot at the school year, rather than scrimping and coming to school with not exactly what they need. We have a list going for everyone who wants a backpack and we will assemble an age-appropriate or grade-appropriate backpack.”
On the first weekend of the drive Eveler said they we’re taking everything and by this coming weekend they will have a better idea if they need donations of specific supplies.
They will return to the front of the Tracy Walmart this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a second round of donations.
Backpacks are grouped for students in kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade in Tracy Unified, Jefferson, New Jerusalem, Banta and Lammersville Unified school districts.
School supplies and backpack donations can be made at Walmart or taken to the Tracy Family Resource Center, 236 West Beverly Place, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the Tracy Police Department, 1000 Civic Center Drive. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Families can sign up to receive a backpack at the resource center or call (209) 229-4922.
The backpacks will be distributed before the start of the new school year on Aug. 7 and anyone interested in volunteering to help sort supplies and assemble the backpack donations can contact Eveler.
Mountain's Hope Community Worship Center is also working to give students help heading back to school as they host their 2023 annual Backpack Giveaway on July 29.
The community event will feature games, food trucks, entertainment, special guest, raffle tickets kids zone, vendors and booths representing mental health services, youth and family resources, pregnancy resources, human trafficking awareness and housing resources.
Tickets will be distributed for backpacks for free on a first-come first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m. and backpack distribution will begin at 1 p.m. by ticket order with one backpack per-student while supplies last.
For information on the backpack giveaway call (209) 831-2940, or admin@mhcwc.org.
Uneed2 will also host their 2023 Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Workvive209, 1005 E. Pescadero Avenue, as part of their Back to School event.
Tickets are distributed on a first-come first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. with backpacks distributed by ticket order starting at noon with one backpack per student.
The back to school event will feature, a raffle, resources, food, music and games as part of the program.
For information on the giveaway contact Eric Hawkins, (209) 831-3550 or info@workvine209.com.
