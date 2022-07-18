Members of the community helped get kids ready to head back to school doating school supplies and backpacks during the Stuff the Cruiser drive in front of Walmart on Saturday and Sunday.
The Tracy Family Resource Center teamed with officers from the Tracy Police Department for the annual school supplies drive.
Donations of backpacks, paper, pens, binders, notebooks and other school necessities were collected in front to the store during the two-day drive.
The school supplies drive continues this weekend when officers and staff from the Tracy Family Resource Center return to Walmart to collect donation again between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The filled backpacks will be distributed next week to students who have already signed up at the center.
For more information contact the Tracy Family Resource Center at (209) 229-4922.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
