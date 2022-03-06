Local poets will have a chance to showcase their artistic verse as the Tracy Friends of the Library hosts their second Tracy Poetry Contest with entries opening in mid-March.
The poetry contest will give residents of all ages the chance to share thoughts and feelings during National Poetry Month in April. Last year’s inaugural contest drew 38 entries.
This year’s judge is Sandra Bai, an Oxford University trained poet and teacher. The poetry contest has an open theme, and each poem will be limited to 30 lines. Entries will judged in three age groups; 10-years-old and younger, 11 to 17-years old and 18-years-old and older.
Poetry submission will be accepted from March 16 through April 13. Winners will have a chance to read their poems to the community at “Coming Together II: A Celebration of Poetry” at the end of April, hosted by the Tracy Friends of the Library.
Only one entry per person is allowed, and poems that contain explicit material or profanity can be excluded from the competition. Prizes include gift certificates to Barnes & Noble. A full list of rules for the poetry contest can be found At the Tracy Friends of the Library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TracyFriendsOfTheLibrary.
The Tracy Friends of the Library is a nonprofit membership organization that promotes literary, educational, and cultural activities in Tracy and has been supporting the Tracy Branch Library more than 30 years.
