Tracy’s summer festival season will see some big changes for 2022, with the return of one Tracy tradition and the rearranging of another.
During the Tracy Chamber of Commerce State of the City event on March 8 the chamber and Mayor Nancy Young spoke of the return of the Bean Festival. Long known as the California Dry Bean Festival after it was established in 1987, the event was last held in downtown Tracy in 2014 after it had been rebranded as the Taste of the Valley Art and Food Festival.
Tracy Chamber of Commerce CEO Tamra Spade said that in the 3 years she has led the local business group she has been made well aware of the absence of the festival, with enough people in town who loved the event that it seemed like a natural to bring it back.
“Tracy is known for the Bean Festival. I talked to other vendors and people out there and they keep asking, ‘When is Tracy going to bring back the Bean Festival?’” she said. “So what we decided to do is take the ‘dry bean’ and take ‘dry’ out of it, and we’re just going to keep it the ‘Bean Festival’ because it is already branded. People know, and they are so excited, so far.”
Spade said that planning is still in its early stages, but the chamber already expects to take over the downtown area the weekend of August 27 and 28.
“We just turned in our map to the city 2 weeks ago. We’re still in the process of trying to get everyone to sign off, the city, the fire department, TCCA (Tracy City Center Association) and the merchants, to move forward.”
The chamber also has yet to create a committee of volunteers from the group’s board and membership to organize the details of the event.
“Right now it’s Maria (Valenzuela) and Darcella (Wright) and I, the chamber staff, trying to get this up and going and organized,” Spade said. “I know we have people who have showed interest and want to help. It’s great, the responses we’ve been getting.”
Participants they have made contact with include the International Chili Society, which will hold a sanctioned chili cookoff, and the Tracy City Center Association, which will incorporate that group’s farmers market into the Saturday events. Yet to be confirmed is someone who could put on a car show, as well as music groups and other performers who could appear on two stages the chamber plans to set up.
Spade said that the chamber also has a link for vendor applications on its website www.tracychamber.org, for those who want to set up food or craft booths.
As the chamber starts ramping up for the Bean Festival, it also is rethinking its annual Fourth of July event, which in years past has started with a balloon launch, followed by a parade, pancake breakfast and a day in Lincoln Park, leading up to a fireworks show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
This year there will be no day in the park, though Spade said she has met with the Tracy City Center Association to make sure that the pancake breakfast and parade continue for 2022.
The sunrise launch of hot air balloons isn’t likely to return. Balloonist Brent Stockwell had organized that part of the event since 1984. Stockwell died in June of 2021, but two of his fellow ballooning enthusiasts organized the launch one more time last year in his honor.
Spade said that having a day-long event in Lincoln Park, though, has turned out to be impractical, mostly because of the cost.
“Financially it just didn’t make sense because we were losing money. People would come, they would go to the park right after the parade. Then it got hot and people would go home and they would barbecue with their families. Then they come back in the evening to lay out their blankets and watch the fireworks.”
Spade said that the chamber has secured permission from the owners of the former Heinz plant next to Tracy High for the fireworks show, and Tracy City Center Association will work on the parade.
Dino Margaros, executive director of Tracy City Center Association, said his group plans to organize the parade, which would start on 10th Street and progress down Central Avenue to Sixth Street, and the pancake breakfast.
“We have applied for a permit. Our board really wants us to do it,” he said, adding that the main hurdle at this point is paying for the event, estimated to cost about $9,700, including insurance, security and other rentals needed to host an event like this.
“We’re trying to close that gap through sponsorships, donations, etc.,” he said. “The intent is, and our board’s wish is, that we continue that tradition. We don’t want to see if fall by the wayside.”
He said that TCCA will also look for a way to accommodate the Tracy Breakfast Lions pancake breakfast, another one of the Fourth of July’s longtime traditions.
“We’ve met with them and they’re agreeable to continuing that tradition,” he said.
