Denise Kanner won the Tracy Camera Club Photo of the Month for July with her photo “Tahiti Sunset” submitted in the Travel category of the competition.
Kanner said she took the photo during a recent trip to Tahiti with her two sisters.
“Every night we would go down to the beach to watch the sunset over the island of Morina. I really love watching sunsets and taking pictures of them. Sometimes it’s hard to get something close to what you actually see,” Kanner said.
Kanner took the picture with a Sony Alpha 6000 mirrorless camera using a Sony E 55-210 mm f4.5 OSS lens at 55 mm with an exposure of 1/100 of a second at f4.5 with an ISO set to 640.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
