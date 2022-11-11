Just over 3 months after their recommendation to close a stretch of Hansen Road, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors agreed on a unanimous vote on Tuesday to go ahead with the 18-month closure of Hansen Road between the Santos Ranch/Lammersville neighborhood and the Prologis International Park of Commerce.
The board recommended in July, in response to community concerns, that the ¾-mile stretch of rural roadway, including an overpass over Interstate 205, be shut down for 18 months. At the time the county still required a couple of provisions, including recommendations from the California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department that the road be closed because of repeated violation of traffic laws.
County Public Works Director Fritz Buchman reported that while the two law enforcement agencies don’t have statistics on traffic violations they don’t object to the closure of the roadway either.
He added that during the 18-month closure the public works department will do another traffic study to see how closure of the roadway affects other streets in the area.
