The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Tuesday approved $213,000 from the State Department of Health Care Services Mobile Crisis Program to support the Tracy Police Department’s Familiar Faces program.
The Familiar Faces program will enable the department to allocate full-time staff to work with unsheltered homeless people to help them find services and housing. The money will be used for a passenger van, three staff workstations including computers, radios, mobile phones and printers, and will pay for an officer wellness training consultant and a Familiar Faces implementation consultant.
Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman, former Mayor of Tracy, endorsed the proposal as a way to address the mental health and substance issues that cause many people to become homeless.
The Board of Supervisors also authorized Behavioral Health Services to apply for funding from the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission for the Mental Health Student Services Act Program. The board already approved commission funding of $6 million for Behavioral Health Services to provide mental health and substance use screening and referral in high schools and suicide prevention services to elementary students. That funding is expected to serve up to 144,000 students in the county each year.
“During the pandemic, our youth experienced untold stresses, were denied the norms and joys of childhood, and the usual social experiences and support of friends, family, and classmates,” Rickman said. “We need to ensure appropriate support is readily available to any child in need.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.