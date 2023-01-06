The new term for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors began on Wednesday, with two new supervisors taking the oath of office at a ceremonial meeting and Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman of Tracy appointed as chairman of the board for 2023.
“During the weeks and months to come I look forward to working together with our board members, our cities, our staffs and most importantly you, the residents of San Joaquin County to create a great future for us all,” Rickman told the crowd that filled the Board Chambers in the San Joaquin County Administration Building in Stockton.
“There will always be challenges that we face as a rapidly growing county. Some of these challenges we have already overcome. As we continue to progress forward we must do so with determination and perseverance. The nameplate in front of me may have my name on it, but it belongs to you, the residents of San Joaquin County.”
Rickman was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2020 after serving two terms as Tracy’s mayor. He was originally elected to the Tracy City Council in 2010.
Taking their seats as new supervisors were Paul Canepa, representing the Second District, which covers north Stockton, and Steven Ding, representing the Fourth District covering the northern and eastern parts of the county, including rural areas and the city of Lodi.
Ding stressed that he’s there to be responsive to citizens and he expects to be involved in matters big and small.
“We’re here to help. We have to remember that at all times. That’s our No. 1 rule, to make sure people are safe and protected,” he said. He added that much of his experience in government comes from serving as chief of staff for Congressman Richard Pombo, who was Tracy’s representative from 1993 to 2007.
Ding said that the current rain and wind storms remind him of previous years where the county and federal government worked together in response to emergencies, such as levee failures in 1997.
“That’s when your mettle gets tested. I see over the next couple of weeks that we’re going to have some challenges and we’re going to be ready to go.”
He added that Pombo, who administered the oath of office to Ding, served as a mentor and urged Ding to run for county supervisor.
“I called Congressman Pombo and said, ‘I want you to talk me out of something,’” Ding said. “He heard some of the things I was concerned about and he said, ‘No, this is absolutely what you need to do.’”
Ding added that he looks forward to serving in a role where service to the San Joaquin Valley takes priority over the partisan politics of Washington.
“One of the things I learned working for Congressman Richard Pombo is nothing is accomplished with just one man or one woman. It’s a team. It’s a strong team and it’s building coalitions.”
Canepa, who was sworn in by Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, said that he sees his role on the board as a new chapter in his life after serving with the Stockton City Council, and before that, the Lincoln Unified School District Board of Education.
“We’re elected, but we’re conduits for citizens, and how do we expedite things?” he said. “I’ve got a lot to learn here at the county. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a transition because it’s a new job.”
Also taking the oath of office Wednesday were Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Steve Bestolarides, Auditor-Controller Jeffrey Woltkamp and Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Kokham.
The county’s top two law enforcement officials, Sheriff Patrick Withrow and District Attorney Ron Freitas also took the oath of office this week in separate ceremonies. Withrow was re-elected in November to a second term, and Freitas defeated incumbent Tori Verber Salazar in November’s election.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.