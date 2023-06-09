Supervisors honor martial arts master

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors recognized Charles Gracie for attaining his Eighth-Degree Coral Belt, making him a Jiu Jitsu Grand Master, at the board’s May 23 meeting. Son of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu pioneer Robson Gracie, Charles is a popular Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and mixed martial arts trainer. He began training at the age of 5 and is the founder of Charles Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy Network with locations throughout Northern California including Tracy and Mountain House. He has instructed law enforcement officers, security professionals, U.S. Armed Forces, air marshals, as well as private citizens. Pictured presenting Gracie with a certificate, from left to right, are the county supervisors, including Steven Ding, Tom Patti, Chairman Robert Rickman, Gracie, Miguel Villapudua and Paul Canepa.