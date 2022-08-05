The roundabout intersection of Byron Avenue and Grant Line Road, established in 2018 as a temporary roundabout, will become a permanent fixture following action last week by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
On a consent calendar vote, the board approved a $2.4 million contract with Granite Rock Company of San Jose to build a permanent one-lane roundabout at the intersection. The cost is about 35% more than the county expected after authorizing the project in February.
Byron Road will remain open when construction begins this month, but West Grant Line Road will be closed to through traffic during the 2-month first phase of the project, with motorists directed to a detour.
The supervisors approved plans for the roundabout back in February after then-public works director Kris Balaji, now the city of Tracy’s director of development services, reported that the project would be eligible for a Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant for design and construction.
The federal money is in support of safety improvement projects, and Balaji noted that the intersection had been the scene of frequent collisions. Balaji also reported back in February that the September 2018 installation of the temporary roundabout the change did result in fewer collisions at the intersection.
He expected the project to cost close to $2 million, with the federal grant to be $977,300, with another $975,700 coming from Measure K, a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2010 and renewed in 2006 for another 30 years.
The $2.4 million contract approved last week is one of two bids the county received for the project, with the low bid of just under $1.9 million rejected as non-responsive. Public Works Director Fritz Buchman reported that Mountain Cascade Inc. of Livermore did not fill out the bid forms correctly, and did not adequately address the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals in the bid documents.
The DBE program is designed to address discrimination in federally supported projects by providing consideration for “small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
