A county road that runs through a semi-rural neighborhood into Tracy’s western industrial area will soon close to through traffic, shutting down what has become an alternate route for truck drivers and commuters trying to avoid Interstate 205 backups.
On Tuesday the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the closure of Hansen Road at the I-205 overpass, effectively making it a dead-end street for people trying to travel south through the Santos Ranch and Lammersville neighborhoods, and for anyone trying to drive north from the Prologis International Park of Commerce.
After a discussion of more than 2 hours on Tuesday, Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman, who represents southwestern San Joaquin County, including Tracy and Mountain House, proposed closing Hansen Road at the overpass on an 18-month trial basis, and gained full support from the board.
The closure will require another public hearing and passage of an ordinance to confirm that the county has done the proper studies to justify the road closure. The county must also gain a recommendation from the California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department before it can close the road.
The closure is what residents of the area have been calling for since at least early 2021, when county officials went to the neighborhood to meet with frustrated residents who described the effect that truck and commuter traffic has had on the once-quiet neighborhood.
Hansen Road runs through the middle of the Santos Ranch neighborhood, with Lammersville School at the corner of Hansen and Von Sosten roads. In response to resident complaints, the road was established as a one-way road across the overpass in January. Signs and roadway striping and posts warn southbound drivers on Hansen Road that the road becomes one-way, allowing northbound traffic only, between Von Sosten Road and the southern side of the overpass crossing I-205, a stretch of about ¾ of a mile.
After the last residential driveway on southbound Hansen Road the county has put in large concrete blocks in the southbound lanes intermittently for nearly 400 yards. Hansen Road becomes a two-way street again on the south side of the Interstate 205 overpass.
Since the one-way road was established the county has also done a traffic study, which showed that while traffic decreased by about 60% on Hansen Road there ended up being a 25% increase of traffic on Von Sosten Road between Hansen Road and Mountain House Parkway, which also leads into the Prologis International Park of Commerce.
Several residents of the area told the board that regardless of the traffic study their observations have been that the one-way pilot project has been inadequate to resolve the traffic problem and that full closure is necessary.
“Hansen Road is not a truck route, yet semi trucks are seen using Hansen Road every day with total disregard for the warnings and signage that’s up,” said John Tocchini. “Presently we have a one-way road, yet semis, pickup trucks and autos are treating it as if it’s still a two-way road, again, disregarding one-way signs.”
Pete Moyer brought up the plan to create a new freeway interchange at Lammers Road, but in the meantime the roadways in the area are inadequate to serve the business park development, and commuters make it worse.
“Hansen Road became a pass-through. It’s a commuter shortcut,” he added. “The city has got millions of dollars from Prologis. I don’t know what the county has got. They’ve not added any infrastructure. They’ve really fallen short of their commitment, what they need to do.
“The only safe answer is for the residents of Hansen Road is to shut the road down.”
Tom Heckman of the Lammersville Preservation Alliance told the board that closure of the road is what residents have been asking for from the start.
“If the board is not going to vote for a full road closure on Hansen Road, then we implore you to vote for the implementation of a 6-month trial for a full closure of Hansen Road,” he said, adding that one of the options county staff recommended is an 18-month closure. “You can then monitor traffic counts, just as you did for the one-way, and then compare real data between the two solutions instead of making decisions based on assumptions, forecasts and projections. So please, at the very least, let’s make that as the logical next step.”
Rickman said he understands the frustration of the area’s residents, and thanked them for being patient as the closure of a county thoroughfare requires a process that involves traffic studies and assessment of roadways that serve the area before the county can make permanent changes.
“One of the reasons we have to do these studies, and things that we have done, is because we’re required by law to make a finding. It’s not easy to wait, and if I was in your shoes I’d be just as frustrated as you are,” Rickman said.
“Closing roadways or changing roadways is governed by state law. It’s not something that we do, or anybody does, easily. It’s not meant to be easy,” Rickman said, adding that with growth in the area surrounding Tracy taking off over the past several years there are many roads that were once rural two-lane blacktops that are now used by large trucks and by commuters.
“If we’re going to close a roadway one of the things we have to look at is, is it an arterial roadway, a main roadway? Hansen Road at this location is not,” he said.
“This road is connected to the Cordes Ranch development, or Prologis, and one of the issues that we see is that it has grown so fast and is very successful. They have created a lot of business here in San Joaquin County and with that success and that growth the infrastructure hasn’t kept up with it.”
Supervisor Kathy Miller was more blunt in her assessment, stating that the problem stems from the city of Tracy approving industrial development before roadways are in place to serve that development.
“From my standpoint it appears they have simply allowed development to continue without any regard for the communities that are surrounding the area because they’re in the unincorporated area,” she said. “The biggest problem here is the city of Tracy has failed to maintain the promised infrastructure and they’ve allowed development to not only build out early, but to exceed the original projections.”
County Public Works Director Fritz Buchman told the board that everything the city has approved is covered by and consistent with the city’s environmental studies for the area. He and Deputy Director Najee Zarif noted that of the 1,780 acres within the Cordes Ranch development area, which is made up mostly of the Prologis International Park of Commerce, 700 acres have been developed. Zarif said that it puts the area about 12 years ahead of where it was projected to be at this time, well ahead of plans for necessary infrastructure, such as a new freeway interchange at Lammers Road.
“A lot of the infrastructure that was anticipated to be in place by 2035 has yet to be constructed,” Zarif said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.