As the healthcare worker shortage continues to increase, who will take care of you and your loved ones the next time you walk into a healthcare clinic? The solution to improving access to care is allowing nurse practitioners (NPs) to practice independently in California (Peterson, 2017).
NPs in California are currently limited by political agendas and consequently cannot fill the void of independently seeing patients in need. All California NPs are required to practice under a “supervising physician,” but these physicians provide no supervision in reality. However, the policies in California require a nurse practitioner of ten years to pay a “supervising physician” an exorbitant fee as a “collaborating physician” for NPs to see patients in their clinics. Meanwhile, in neighboring states, there are no restrictions for any NPs so why does California continue to limit the scope of NPs?
MDs are the only ones who benefit from limiting NPs from practicing to the full extent of their licensure because they are paid high fees to be a “supervising” physician. Many NPs decide not to start their practice or be an independent provider due to the high costs that it requires to pay a collaborating physician. Without independent NP clinics, patients have to seek services from mega healthcare organizations that do not have timely appointments. California continues to suffer and lacks access to independently NP-established clinics.
NPs will be your best chance of addressing your future healthcare needs. Birth certificate signing, ordering physical therapy or hospice services, and many other services are completed within the scope of an NP, but NPs are being restricted and told to pay physicians a fee to do these services (Kleinpell et al., 2022). Reach out to your local legislators and demand that NPs practice to the full extent of their full licensure today!
Fabiola Sweet, Tracy
