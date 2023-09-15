Gerald Latasa, Tracy High Class of 2006, was among 41 attorneys from around the country to join the U.S. Supreme Court Bar during a swearing-in ceremony on June 8 in Washington, D.C.
The ceremony was attended by all nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court and was part of a 2-day event that included an orientation on the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.
Latasa graduated from the University of the Pacific in 2010 and the McGeorge School of Law in 2013. He is presently an associate at the law firm of Llarena, Murdock, Lopez & Azizad in Sacramento, where he represents employers, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators in workers' compensation cases.
He also serves on the Pacific McGeorge Alumni Association Board of Directors and has served on the board of SacLegal, an affiliate of the Sacramento County Bar Association.
