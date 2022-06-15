A suspected explosive device bought to the Tracy Police Department prompted an evacuation of Tracy City Hall and a visit from the county bomb squad on Monday afternoon.
Kaylin Heefner, Tracy Police Department Community Relations Coordinator, said the incident began last week when a man out was out with his dog at Clyde Bland Park, 1803 Blandford Lane, and the dog found what the man described as an explosive device.
“He decided instead of leaving it where it was and calling 911, to pick it up and bring it to us at the police department. He had actually found it a few days prior and just been keeping it in the front seat of his car before bringing it to us,” Heefner said.
The man left the device in the car and went into the police department lobby just before 2 p.m. and told workers in the records department what he had found.
With a possible explosive device in car police blocked off City Hall’s north parking lot facing 11th Street. All access points to the area were closed and nearby City Hall was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Heefner said.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the scene to examine the device.
“The device didn’t have any markings but based off the appearance and everything it was determined to be about the equivalent of an M1000 illegal firework,” Heefner said.
The explosive was removed and disposed of safely by the bomb squad.
“Because of that we also then took one of our K9s out to the park to see if there were any others left behind and nothing was found,” Heefner said.
She urged residents in the future not to try and move a suspicious device or fireworks.
“If you see something call 911, we will then send our officers out to take a look, secure the perimeter and then if needed call in the bomb squad,” Heefner said.
No one was reported injured, and City Hall was closed for about 2 hours during the bomb squad’s examination.
