The Boys & Girls Club of Tracy received a special delivery of hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies from employees, staff and physicians at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital on Friday to help club members get ready to head back to school on Monday.
Kelly Wilson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Tracy, said they received nearly 900 backpacks on Friday from Sutter, the single largest backpack donation the club has ever received.
“This year this backpack donation is going to mean more than ever. As everybody knows we’ve expanded, we’re serving almost 2,000 kids — last year we were at 700 kids and now we’re at 2,000 — so getting a quantity of backpacks like this for our kids is just going to help all the kids start off the school year with a fresh new backpack and supplies and it’s going to help the parents in terms of the cost of these things,” Wilson said.
The Boys & Girls Club will operate at 18 sites this year, with a club at every kindergarten through fifth grade school, every kindergarten through eighth grade school and every middle school within Tracy Unified School District, as well as West High, all the Jefferson School district sites and Banta School.
Wilson said the club has a long history of partnering with Sutter.
“We’re super excited about the donation of backpacks from Sutter. We have a couple decades-long relationship with Sutter and they ‘ve always been extremely supportive of our youth and organization,” Wilson said. “Just the effort of Sutter and their employees to really organize something like this. They kept in touch with us about what their goal was and they exceeded their goal. What was truly exciting to me was this involved all of the employees. So everybody got a chance to make a difference in a child’s life.”
Sutter staff joined staff from the club taking boxes filled with backpacks into the Lowell Avenue clubhouse to await distribution to club members.
The donation effort came about through Sutter’s Joy of Work Committee that promotes a healthy workplace planned to bring joy by giving back to the community.
Jennifer Clark, ICU manager at the hospital, said the donation drive kicked off in early June throughout the hospital.
“Roughly we were hoping to collect 600 and that’s about one per employee — so that was kind of our high end goal. Originally they had asked for 500 and we said, ‘No we’ll shoot for 600.’” Clark said. “We were a little nervous the last week before but with Prime Day and everybody just hearing our repeated request everybody came through. We’re so grateful. It’s such a great feeling to be able to give back to the community we serve.”
Michele Martinez, patient access manager at Sutter and a member of the Joy of Work committee, said they tried to keep everyone motivated during the backpack drive. Thermometers showing the donation drive progress were updated weekly, and regular emails messages kept everyone engaged in the fundraising effort.
“We just kept the excitement and engagement going. We thought our goal of 600 was quite a hefty goal and we weren’t sure we were going to make it, but again with all of the engagement we were able to surpass that goal by collecting close to 900 backpacks with another $10,000 donation from a couple of our physicians that are going directly to the Boys & Girls Club. It was a team effort,“ Martinez said.
Wilson said the donation will get students and their families off on the right foot as the new school year begins.
“It’s a lot of pressure for parents, especially of multiple kids. It is expensive to get backpacks and supplies for all of your kids so not only is this making the kids feel confident it is helping the families in terms of the cost of everything it takes to get back to school,” Wilson said.
Scott Knight, CEO of Sutter, applauded the efforts to help the students heading back to class.
“We have always been partners with the Boys & Girls Club. The Joy of Work committee heard about the need for the backpacks and they wanted to deliver so they took it on as a challenge and I’m super proud that they would do that,” Knight said. “They have been outstanding partners for us and it’s our way of giving back to the community and supporting our Boys & Girls Club. That’s our most vulnerable population, our kids that need it the most.”
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.