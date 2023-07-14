Sutter Tracy Community Hospital is among 16 hospitals within Sutter Health’s system to receive recognition from the American Stroke Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” program.
Awards include the Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, presented to 15 Sutter Health Hospitals, with Sutter Tracy also one of five hospitals to earn Elite Plus Honor Roll status. The awards recognize the hospital’s measures to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment.
Sutter Tracy is also among 13 Sutter campuses to earn a place on the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, which promotes evidence-based stroke care for patients with diabetes.
All of the honored hospitals are designated by The Joint Commission as Primary Stroke Centers or higher and serve as a resource available to patients needing stroke-related services.
