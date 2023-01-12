Four people were injured, one critically, when an SUV crashed through the front wall of a salon and into an adjoining business at the Tracy Marketplace Shopping Center in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road Saturday afternoon.
Tracy Police reported that the department’s communications center received calls at 3:19 p.m. regarding vehicle that had crashed into a building.
Officers arriving on scene found a Toyota SUV that had been traveling north through the shopping center parking lot crashed through the front wall of the Bambi Salon, 3292 W. Grant Line Road, and continued through an interior wall coming to rest inside the neighboring OE Federal Credit Union, 3290 W. Grant Line Road.
Police along with South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and American Medical Response ambulance crews tended to the four injured in the crash. Three were taken to an area hospital where one of them was listed in critical condition.
Police said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and neither drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.
The two business suites were cordoned off with crime scene tape and the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit was called to take over the investigation of the crash.
On Tuesday, Kaylin Heefner, community relations coordinator at the police department, said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers could not say yet why the driver crashed into the building.
Heefner said members from the city’s Code Enforcement department were called to the crash scene on Saturday and declared the two business suites unsafe to occupy due to the extent of the structural damage. Both businesses will remain closed until repairs can be made.
If anyone has any information regarding the crash contact Officer Osvaldo Belmonte at 209-831-6606 osvaldo.belmonte@tracypd.com, or Corporal Erik Speaks at 209-831-6676 erik.speaks@tracypd.com.
