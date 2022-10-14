Swimmers took a dip in the pool among pumpkins bobbing on the surface as part of a Floating Pumkin Patch event at Joe Wilson Pool by the City Parks and Recreation department. Swimmers had to opportunities, one at noon and another at 2 p.m. to dive in after the pumpkins which were scattered throughout the pool, from the wading area to deep end. Some swimmers floated along with the pumpkins while others selected one to take out of the pool and decorate at one of the craft stations to take home.
