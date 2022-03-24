The Mountain House High boys took second place at the Ervin Zador Invitational swim meet on Saturday at Ripon High.
The Mustangs’ day included four gold medals for the team, including wins for Karl Zhou in both the 200 freestyle (1:52.60) and 100 freestyle (49.82). Senior Jonathan Monis won the 100 backstroke (58.09), and that Mountain House 200 freestyle relay team of Carl Ritchie, Carter Stout, Caden Busuttil and Jonathan Monis also placed first in that event (1:37.03).
In the varsity girls competition senior Ansley Bergado won the gold medal in the 50 freestyle (26.15).
Ervin Zador Invitational
March 19, Ripon High School
Varsity boys
200 medley relay - 2, Mountain House, 1:48.96.
200 freestyle - 1, Karl Zhou, 1:52.60. 4, Caden Busuttil, 1:59.02.
200 individual medley - 2, Jonathan Monis, 2:04.83.
50 freestyle - 3, Dereck Nguy, 23.51.
100 butterfly - 2, Dereck Nguy, 59.62. 6, Daakshesh Thangavel, 1:11.44. 8, Steven Guilano, 1:12.63.
100 freestyle - 1, Karl Zhou, 49.82.
500 freestyle - 2, Caden Busuttil, 5:15.83.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House, 1:37.03. 8, Mountain House, 1:49.14.
100 backstroke - 1, Jonathan Monis, 58.09. 6, Preston Wiedner, 1:08.58.
100 breaststroke - 7, Carter Stout, 1:18.75.
400 freestyle relay - 4, Mountain House, 3:46.27.
Varsity girls
200 medley relay - 8, Mountain House,2:15.92.
50 freestyle - 1, Ansley Bergado, 26.15.
100 freestyle - 4, Ansley Bergado, 58.89.
200 freestyle relay - 7, Mountain House, 1:59.00.
100 backstroke - 7, Harsini Prakash, 1:16.22.
