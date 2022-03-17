The Mountain House High swim team hosted West High on Wednesday, with the Mustangs beating West in both the varsity boys and girls competition.
The Mountain House girls outscored West 101-57, with the Mustangs winning seven events, including all three relays.
Junior Sariah Fobert won the 200-yard individual medley (3:07.10), senior Ansley Bergado won the 50 freestyle (26.39), junior Harsini Prakash won the 100 butterfly (1:19.40) and freshman Mimiko Ye won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.88).
The team of Bergado, Ye, Prakash and freshman Julia Sorenson won the 200 medley relay (2:15.73); Ye, Sorensen, Prakash and Bergado won the 200 freestyle relay (2:02.79); and Bergado, Prakash, Ye and senior Soo-Ahn Kim won the 400 freestyle relay (4:33.20).
Event winners for West were junior Faye Jensen in both the 100 freestyle (55.83) and 100 backstroke (1:02.41), and sophomore Vianna Dayeh won the 200 freestyle (time n/a)
The Mountain House boys outscored West 122-43, with the Mustangs winning 10 of the 11 events. Senior Dawei Zhou won the 200 freestyle (1:50.19) and the 100 freestyle (50.81), and junior Preston Wiedner won the 50 freestyle (25.05) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.28). Senior Jonathan Monis won the 200 individual medley (2:04.70), freshman Dereck Nguy won the 100 butterfly (56.28) and junior Winston Schenck won the 500 freestyle (6:20.89).
The relay team of Monis, Nguy, Zhou and Stout won the 200 medley relay (1:51.39) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.24), and Monis, Stout, Nguy and Caden Busuttil won the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.66).
West freshman Sebastian Santiago won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.85).
Hawk High School Invitational
The Mountain House High swim team competed at the Hawk High School Invitational on Saturday at Las Positas College in Livermore.
The Mustangs placed third with an overall score of 116, behind Heritage High (187) and Foothill High (132).
Senior Ansley Bergado won the varsity girls 50 freestyle (26.60) and placed second in the varsity girls 100 freestyle (58.14); freshman Dereck Nguy placed second in both the varsity boys 100 butterfly (56.49) and the varsity boys 200 individual medley (2:08.34); and senior Jonathan Monis placed second in both the varsity boys 100 backstroke (55.09)
and the varsity boys 200 yard freestyle (1:53.24)
Mountain House was second in the varsity boys 200 freestyle relay (1:36.86), and placed third in both the varsity boys 200 medley relay (1:50.47) and 400 freestyle relay (4:12.45)
Mountain House was second in the varsity girls 400 freestyle relay (4:56.85) and third in the varsity girls 200 medley relay (2:33.21).
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
