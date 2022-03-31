The Mountain House High swim team beat Beyer High at the varsity boys level on Friday in Modesto, and Beyer prevailed in the varsity girls competition.
The Mountain House varsity boys outscored Beyer 115-48, with the Mustangs winning nine of the 11 events, including all three relays.
Senior Dawei Zhou won both the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.25) and the 100 freestyle (50.56), junior Preston Wiedner won both the 50 freestyle (25.16) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.27), junior Daakshesh Thangavel won the 100 butterfly (1:05.04) and freshman Caden Busuttil won the 500 freestyle (5:28.00).
The team of Wiedner, Thangavle, Zhou and junior Carter Stout won the 200 medley relay (1:57.22), Thangavel, Stout, Wiedner and sophomore Steven Guilano won the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.34), and Zhou, Stout, Guilano and Busuttil won the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.04).
Beyer won the varsity girls competition 90-79. The Mustangs won four individual events and two relays. Junior Harsini Prakash won the 200 individual medley (2:44.70) and 100 butterfly (1:13.94) and senior Ansley Bergado won the 50 freestyle (26.47) and 100 freestyle (59.32).
The team of Prakash, Bergado, senior Soo-Ahn Kim and junior Maria Gimeno won the 200 medley relay (2:12.48) and the team of sophomore Bria Eaquinto, junior Eesha Kolikineni, senior Katrina Troncales and freshman Ashley Venzor won the 400 freestyle relay (4:23.86).
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
