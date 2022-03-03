The Mountain House High swim team hosted the Kimball Jaguars on Tuesday, with the Mountain House Mustangs sweeping all levels of the team competition.
The Mountain House varsity boys beat Kimball 127-42, with the Mustangs taking first place in all 11 events.
The Mustangs top swimmer was freshman Dereck Nguy, winning the 200 individual medley (2:10.28), the 100 butterfly (57.49) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.62). Senior Jonathan Monis won the 100 freestyle (50.54) and the 100 backstroke (55.69), junior Daakshesh Thangavel won the 200 freestyle (2:11.28), junior Carter Stout won the 50 freestyle (25.50) and freshman Caden Busuttil won the 500 freestyle (5:32.48). The Mustangs also won the 200 medley relay (1:49.80), 200 freestyle relay (1:43.05) and 400 freestyle relay (4:02.97).
The Mustangs won a close varsity girls team matchup, 89-84. While Kimball had the most first-place swimmers, Mountain House had multiple swimmers in every event assuring them of more swimmers placing in the top three.
Event winners for the Mustangs included senior Ansley Bergado in the 50 freestyle (26.92) and junior Eesha Kolikineni in the 100 butterfly (1:20.44). The Mustangs also wo the 200 medley relay (2:15.73).
Kimball junior Lauryn Lucero won the 200 freestyle (2:09.67) and the 500 freestyle (5:59.74); senior Marijo Pena wo nthe 200 individual medley (time n/a), the 100 backstroke (1:10.76), and junior Lela Ziller won the 100 freestyle (1:00.75), the 100 breaststroke (1:25.03). Kimball also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.34) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.94).
Mountain House won the junior varsity girls competition 105-34, with the Mustangs winning eight of the 11 events. Sophomore Isabella Morales won the 50 backstroke (50.95) and the 50 breaststroke (49.09), freshman Asmi Datta won the 200 freestyle (3:50), freshman Maanika Singh won the 100 individual medley (1:54.14), freshman Lathika Arul won the 50 butterfly (time n/a), freshman Taylor Rhien won the 100 freestyle (1:38.69) and Mountain House won both the 200 medley relay (3:12.59) and the 400 freestyle relay (6:52.67). Kimball sophomore Jennyfer Bwata won the 50 freestyle (38.41) and the Jaguars won the 200 freestyle relay (2:14.95).
Kimball did not enter any swimmers in the junior varsity boys races. Times were recorded only for the Mountain House JV boys swimmers and there was no team score.
