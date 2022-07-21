The Tracy Tritons brought the 2022 season to a close with a second place overall finish in the Mid-Valley Swim League (MVSL) championships.
The event took place on Saturday, July 16, at the Ripon High School, where along with thriving as a team, 13 Tritons thrived individually – achieving excellent results to represent the team with several podium finishes.
Caden Jimenez was outstanding in the 11-12 age group, finishing all three of his races in first place – the only Triton to do so. Jimenez’s pace could not be matched in the 100 Free (1:06.07), 50 Free (28.75), and 50 Fly (34.63). The 12-year-old set the tone for the team all day long and brought home three pieces of gold.
Elsewhere in the same age group, Luke Alger scooped three medals of his own. He finished first in the 100 IM (1:21.24) and 50 Back (36.17) and trailed only Jimenez in the 50 Free (29.10) by .35 of a second.
“It is really rewarding to end on such a high note,” team president Brandon Kanner told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “The performance of our team really speaks to the commitment and dedication of our coaching staff, led by our head coach Jennifer Silva.”
There were three other swimmers who emerged victorious in multiple championship events for the Tritons. Two of them were in the 15-16 age group.
Preston Wiedner took gold in the 100 Back (1:08.10) and 50 Free (24.38), while coming second in the 100 Free (54.54). Steven Gudilano came first in the 100 IM (1:06.16) and 100 Fly (1:03.53), and came up just short for second in the 100 Breast (1:15.19).
In the 7-8 age group Brayden Malconson won two gold medals, including first in the 50 Free (38.45) and 25 Free (17.30), and he took second in the 25 Breast (25.42). In the same age group, Jayce McFarland placed first in the 25 Back (23.38) and third in the 25 Free (20.10).
Olivia Kohn shone for the Tritons in the girls 9-10 age group. Kohn came first in the 100 IM (1:26.27) and secured two second place finishes – one in the 50 Fly (38.39) and the other in the 50 Breast (44.58). In the same age group on the boys side, Vincenzo Eaquinto came second in the 50 Fly (41.22) and the 50 Free (34.15), and third in the 50 Back (42.18).
Alexis Gonzales took home two pieces of hardware in the girls 7-8 age group. Gonzales won bronze in the 50 Free with a time of 39.13 and silver in the 25 Free, clocking 17.65. In the girls 6 and under group, Kendall Woods won the 50 Free with a time of 52.61 and came second in the 25 Free (21.96).
In the boys 6U, John Adams lone medal of the championships was gold in the 25 Breast with a time of 30.38. Jaxson Gonzales came second in the 50 Free (49.18) and third in the 25 Free (22.14).
Justin Chitnis was the one Triton to carry the torch in the boys 17-18 age group. Chitnis had a fruitful championship weekend with three silver medals. He came second in the 100 IM (1:14.04), 100 Fly (1:16.55), and 100 Back (1:18.55).
Summing up the season, Kanner was pleased with the Tritons overall performance and how they represented themselves against local competition and beyond.
“Championships are the culmination of hard work our swimmers and coaches put in throughout the season,” Kanner said. “Their hard work was on full display during the meet. So many of our swimmers not only did well against their competition, but many also broke their own personal best times.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
