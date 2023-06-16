The community gathered in Lincoln Park on Saturday to honor excellence in leadership and academics during the Tracy African American Association’s annual Juneteenth Celebration and Scholarship presentation.
Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington and Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Rob Pecot were each presented with the TAAA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Image Award.
Millington thanked the organizers, including event coordinator Ayesha Nic-Gongora, for acknowledging his department’s efforts in progressive policing and organizational leadership.
“As the Chief of Police of the Tracy Police Department, I’ve striven to bridge the gap between our unhoused residents and law enforcement, while also giving close and thoughtful attention to the needs of community members, families, local business and visitors to the City of Tracy,” Millington said.
“It’s humbling to be thought of in any regard associated with the magnitude of accomplishment achieved by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is no doubt because of the dedicated women and men, sworn and professional staff alike, who I proudly serve beside that I was consider for such an award. My gratitude and deep appreciation go out to each of them, for all that they do 24/7 to serve our amazing community.”
Pecot also said he was honored to see his leadership efforts recognized by the TAAA’ s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Image Award.
“To share the award with Chief Millington makes this recognition all the more meaningful. Both Dr. King and Chief Millington are individuals that I hold in high regard and should serve as role models to the local and national community. Thank you to TAAA for honoring our Tracy Unified School District Students, and recognizing the young talent that we have in this community.”
The TAAA also brought this year’s recipients of the Wayne Nelson Scholarship on stage to be recognized during a special presentation. Graduating seniors who received scholarships at Saturday’s event were Timothy Brewer from Tracy High, Giovanna Chukwuma from Millennium High, Marquise Gill from Mountain House High, Zehnna Ndeithi from Millennium High and Rylee Armstrong from Kimball High. Receiving scholarships but unable to attend the presentation were Diamond Johnson from Tracy High and Kiari Johnson from West High.
The Juneteenth celebration commemorates the day of June 19, 1865, when word finally reached Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and the people who had been enslaved in America for many generations were free, 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863.
The day also featured a Juneteenth proclamation from the City of Tracy, presented by Mayor Nancy Young, as well as musical, poetry and dance entertainment.
Vendor and informational booths were also at the event, which lasted until about 6 p.m.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
