Editor,
Candidates, electeds and community leaders pledge to be civil. Tracy should do the same.
In 2018 San Luis Osbispo leaders of seven cities and the unincorporated county signed a code of civility. They invited the public and media to hold them accountable if they failed to live up to the pledge to:
Listen first. Respect different opinions. Be courteous. Disagree constructively. Debate the policy, not the person.
Adults don’t need a code of conduct; we all learned “listen first” and “be courteous” in kindergarten. We must choose to live in either an age of acrimony or start healing our harmful divisions.
We’ve witnessed particularly nasty behavior on the part of elected officials, candidates and the public. As a result, some Tracyites are afraid to share their opinions or even attend meetings because of the fear of being attacked in person or online.
This is wrong and its time we turn it around. Tracy’s Code of Civility is now launched and ready for everyone to step up and pledge their commitment to clean campaigns and civil discourse. As we approach the final month before the November election, now is the time. For more information on the Tracy Code of Civility and to make your pledge, click the link, and follow the progress on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086620354776
By their pledge to be respectful and civil in campaigns, we can rely on candidates to be respectful and civil in office as well. Voters and residents should also be able to rely on better collaboration and solutions. This is how we enjoy the process of community building and creating relationships that benefit the City of Tracy’s quality of life. And because we do not live in isolation the larger goal is to bring this to every city in and to the County of San Joaquin.
Lisa Roth, Tracy
