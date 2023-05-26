The Tank Town Lion Club dedicated park benches donated to Banta Elementary and Mountain House High schools on Tuesday as part of the club’s plastic bag recycling project.
Debbi Hopman, club secretary and chair of the bench project, said the club began collecting the bags about a year ago as part of the Bags For Benches project through the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge.
Hopman said the club had 6 months to collect 500 pounds of plastic bags which were turned in with a partnership with SaveMart.
“Once you get that 500 pounds they will donate a bench,” Hopman said. “Our Lions Club is graciously invited to have our student speaker contest here. We asked if we could donate a park bench to Banta Elementary School.”
The club started collecting bags in January of last year and gathered enough plastic for two benches.
In addition to the collaboration with Savemart, Hopman said they had another partner in the community.
“It would not be possible to collect 500 pounds without partners and one of them is here Steve Abercrombie and we want to thank you for saving all the Brighter Christmas plastic,” Hopman said.”
Hopman, also a member of the Brighter Christmas board, said whenever they have to switch warehouses where the charity’s supplies are stored, items are boxed and wrapped for the move. They then receive the plastic when they are unwrapped.
“We kind of kiddingly on the board say if there is plastic don’t throw it away or Debbi will kill you,” Abercrombie said. “I think this is an awesome thing to undertake and she did a great job of collecting it — this is fantastic and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
The Lions club members unveiled the bench at Banta School in the morning, with the bench destined for the school’s farm and outdoor agriculture area once some work is completed in the area.
Banta principal Tabatha Maxie was grateful for the bench donation.
“It’s an awesome experience for us to have. We’ve worked with the Tracy Tank Lions Club for many years and they have also volunteered to come out and help us on the farm so this partnership is going to be an amazing experience for us all,” Maxie said.
Later in the day the club members dedicated the bench delivered to Mountain House High School. Hopman said they have already started collecting plastic bags that will be used toward a third bench.
