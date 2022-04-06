Thousands of people filled downtown Tracy’s 10th Street for an evening of craft beer tasting during the eighth annual Taps on Tenth Saturday evening.
Regional breweries were featured in event hosted by the Tracy City Center Association that sold-out 1,300 tickets including 500 for a special VIP hour before the event opened to the public.
Visitors could sample beer from 22 different breweries along 10th Street between A Street and Central Avenue that included Morgan Territory Brewing, High Water Brewing, Altamont Beer Works, Dying Breed Brewing and Epidemic Ales.
Restaurants on 10th Street served food along with a couple food trucks to visitors during the beer tasting.
