Phonxay Keokham, San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector, has mailed personal property tax bills to 16,617 business, boat, and aircraft owners in San Joaquin County.
Owners of personal property in San Joaquin County as of Jan 1 must pay the tax. Anyone who has not received a tax bill by July 28 can download a tax bill from sjcttc.org or call the Unsecured Section in the San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at (209) 468-2133. Failure to receive a tax bill shall not relieve the lien of taxes, nor shall it prevent the imposition of penalties.
Unsecured taxes are due on the date billed. The date of delinquency is Aug. 31, after which a 10% penalty will apply. Delinquent unsecured property taxes are subject to additional penalties, fees, and collection enforcement if unpaid after 60 days.
Property taxes may be paid online, by phone, by mail, or in office. Go to sjcttc.org to pay online or obtain instructions to pay by phone. Payments may be mailed to SJC TTC, P.O Box 2169, Stockton, CA 95201-2169. Mailed payments must be United States Postal Service postmarked by the delinquent date to avoid late penalties. Payments may also be made at the San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office located at 44 North San Joaquin Street, Suite 150, Stockton, CA, 95202. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
For information contact (209) 468-2133, email tax@sjgov.org, or write to SJC TTC, P.O Box 2169, Stockton, CA 95201-2169.
