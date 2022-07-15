A measure on the November 8 ballot will ask Tracy voters to increase business license taxes for large companies in town, while at the same time giving a tax break to Tracy’s small businesses.
On a unanimous vote during a special meeting Tuesday, the Tracy City Council endorsed the proposed measure and agreed to put it on the ballot. The new ordianance, if approved by voters, would set business license taxes at 0.1% to 0.3% of a business’ gross receipts, depending on the type of business. It could increase the amount of money the city collects through this tax by about $3.2 million.
A provision in the proposed ordinance would effectively exempt small businesses, those taking in less than $500,000 per-year, from paying the tax based on that percentage. Instead they would pay a flat $50 business license tax. Businesses that collect more than $500,000 in annual gross receipts would pay the tax based on a percentage of receipts beyond the first $500,000.
The proposal comes from a more than 2 years of study by a council ad hoc committee of council members Veronica Vargas and Dan Arriola. They looked into, among other things, how to update the city’s 39-year-old business license tax structure, which was based on the number of employees at a business. It’s a method that favored larger employers, such as warehouse businesses and corporations, compared to locally owned businesses.
The tax for a business ranged between $250 per-year to about $2,000 per-year. Finance Director Karin Schnaider noted that average small business pays close to 0.17% of its gross revenue, about 10 times more than the average large- and medium-size businesses.
Arriola said that the new tax structure is needed because the nature of businesses in town has changed over the past four decades.
“This is not an additional tax. The business tax already exists, but the difference is that large corporations, like Amazon and Walmart, are paying a ceiling of $2,000 (under the old system),” Arriola said. “So our mom and pop shops, our small restaurants, are paying the same as Walmart and Amazon, which is utterly inequitable.”
Under the new plan all businesses would pay $50 for their first $500,000 in revenue, and then pay a percentage, 0.1% to 0.3% depending on the type of business, for all revenue beyond that.
The council considered three options -- putting the threshold at $200,000 in gross receipts, $350,000 or $500,000 -- opting for $500,000 because that would benefit the most small businesses in town.
Schnaider pointed out that of the 4,739 business in town, 3,805 (80% of businesses in town) fall under the $500,000 threshold, compared to 3,075 (65% of businesses in town) under the $200,000 threshold.
In her report to the council, Schnaider noted that the city would collect about $4.3 million in business license taxes each year under the $500,000 threshold. That’s an additional $3.2 million more than what the city would collect under the old tax structure, and would be added to the city’s $138.1 million in general fund revenue.
Schnaider’s report spells out where most of the $4.3 million in revenue from the business license tax would come from. General businesses such as retailers, restaurants and hotels, which would pay a 0.1% tax, account for 693 of the city’s 4,739 business, but would produce the most revenue from the tax, about $2.1 million. Manufacturing, warehousing and wholesaling come next, with 219 businesses producing nearly $1.8 million in revenue.
The 3,202 contractor and service businesses in town would benefit most from the $500,000 threshold. Their tax would add up to nearly $326,000 in revenue for the city.
They could have been facing a collective tax bill of about twice that much, about $724,000, had the council opted for a lower threshold of $200,000. For example, a business that brings in $500,000 per-year would pay another $600 on top of the first $50 if that business falls under a category that pays a tax of 0.2% of their revenue beyond the first $200,000.
Council members said that they expect voters will support the measure because it benefits the small, locally-owned businesses, while also tapping into revenue from the city’s largest, most profitable businesses.
“It shows that we are looking to provide some equity in this field by looking at the top 20% of business and gross receipts, and saying, ‘Hey, you know you should paying your fair share because this hasn’t been updated in 40 years,” Councilman Mateo Bedolla said. “I stated this last time and I very much mean it: I’m not looking to balance our budget on the backs of small businesses.”
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis added that as a small business owner herself she sees the inequity with the existing structure.
“I think that we are all in consensus that the point is to put something before the voters that can ensure that we’re all paying our fair share, including the big boxes, which at this time are not.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
