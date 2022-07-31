Taylor Farms has awarded scholarships to six high school graduates bound for higher education as their 2022 Educational Scholarship winners.
For 9 years Taylor Farms has awarded college scholarships to family members employed by the company.
Scholarship applicants must be high school graduates enrolled in four year university, community college, technical or vocational school programs and must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.
The graduate applicants must write an essay about themselves describing their higher education and career goals.
Applications were sent to a review committee who selected the winners with three $2,500 and three $3,000 scholarships awarded this year.
2022 Educational Scholarship winner are:
Chloe Aranda is the granddaughter of Emerita Aninzo who works in production. Aranda will attend California State University, Stanislaus, where she will study mathematics.
Jessy Arenas is the daughter of p.m. shift production supervisor Gina Lugatiman. Arenas plans to attend San Joaquin Delta College to study business.
Andrea Gomez is the daughter of Marisol Quero who works in central control. Gomez plans to study San Joaquin Delta College and study psychology.
John Milton Ponce is the son of Edgar and Maria Ponce and plans to attend the University of Pacific in Stockton to study computer science.
Jonathan Soto is the son of crew leader Leticia Soto. Soto plans to attend a trade school where he will receive his certification in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Hans Jonel Taccaban, is the son of Josephine Belgria who works in the company’s Starbuck’s production room. Taccaban will be attending University of California, San Diego and hopes to attend medical school after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree.
