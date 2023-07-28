Taylor Farms in Tracy has awarded six scholarships to high school graduates for the 2023 Educational Scholarship program.
In its 10th year, the program awards college scholarships to family members of employees.
Students must be enrolled in a four-year university, community college, technical or vocational school with a minimum GPA of 3.0.
Scholarship applicants must write an essay about themselves and their higher education goals.
A scholarship review committee looks over the application packets and selects the winners, this year awarding three $2,500 and three $5,000 scholarships.
The 2023 Educational Scholarship winners are:
•Ariana Barajas, daughter of Saul Suarez who is a crew leader in the master sanitation department, plans to attend San Joaquin Delta College in the fall and then earn a Bachelor of Arts in education.
• Angie Cebreros, daughter of Yerania Zavala from the Inventory team, has an educational goal to become a registered nurse.
• Emilia Cardenas, daughter of Carlos Cardenas Andrade from production, plans to major in sociology.
• Ivy Vidad, daughter of Elizabeth Vidad from the Starbucks room, has an educational goal to become a board certified behavior analyst.
• Armando Mendoza Cruz, son of Angelica Cruz from the quality assurance department, plans to major in computer science and engineering.
• Adriana Galvan, daughter of Maria Huerta from the sorting team, currently attends California State University, Stanislaus majoring in sociology. After college she hopes to start her own nonprofit benefiting low-income families to provide Quinceaneras for their daughters.
