Taylor Farms presented the Boys & Girls Club of Tracy with a $50,000 check to support programs for club members across Tracy.
Robin Lopez, a community relations representative at Taylor Farms, said this was the ninth year the company has made the donation to the club.
“Taylor Farms believes in supporting our local youth, they are our future. The Boys and Girls Club is a wonderful organization, whose staff is truly dedicated in developing local youth and helping families in our community,” Lopez said.
Kelly Wilson, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, said the donation will help as the club has expanded with 18 sites serving nearly 2,000 kids.
“The donation this year from Taylor Farms will help our expansion efforts as we continue to open new sites in Tracy. Through these kinds of corporate partnerships we are able to help support key programs that directly impact the club experience for our kids. Thank you Taylor Farms for continuing to invest in our community and our youth!” Wilson said.
