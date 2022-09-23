Kristin Kardous will lead the Tracy City Center Association as the interim executive director following the death of long-time director Dino Margaros in August. Kardous has been with TCCA for 6 years serving as the district manager.
“For me it was feeling a little bit guilty accepting the interim executive director position because I don’t think anybody will be able to fill Dino’s shoes, but I know he would say, ‘You got this,’” Kardous said, adding that she was honored that the TCCA board would choose her for the leadership role at this time.
“For that I’m thankful. Talking to them I was in tears a few weeks ago thinking about what it would like if I left and that breaks my heart and I realize at this time it’s not the right move for me to leave.”
TCCA president Johnny Oh said the downtown organization’s board of directors selected Kardous for the interim executive director position at its Sept. 14 meeting.
“We have a lot of events coming up over the next couple, several months, so I think the main focus for everyone at this table and even our board was to get through these events into kind of like our off season which typically starts at the beginning of January and reassess,” Oh said.
“Kristin, with her former title was kind of doing a majority of that to begin with, we felt that we needed to be somewhat united in this direction of where we wanted TCCA to go and that unanimously our board agreed that Kristin would be that person to lead that charge.”
Greg Cose, a TCCA board member and chair of the district’s CenTen committee, was thankful for Kardous.
“I think Kristin and her role is obviously so important to the district and the downtown going forward. She’s got a lot of what Dino projected going forward as far as vision and how TCCA is going to look in 5- or 10-year cycle too. Those are huge for us,” Cose said.
“When Dino passed it was such a shock and everybody needed a minute to grieve for a while and then start to try to put the pieces together and figure out what we’re really going to do here, we have needs immediately and so, yeah, we would like it to be seamless. In a situation like this I don’t think it is altogether seamless, but for Kristin to step in and do what she is doing I think is commendable.”
Kardous said even though she initially thought about leaving she knew she had to continue on with the district.
“I have definitely shared with both Greg and John that I couldn’t see myself moving forward without Dino but I just hear him in everything that I do. It would be the last thing he would want, for me to turn my back on our organization because of the loss,” Kardous said.
“In having a lot of conversations and an amazing support system it’s made me feel a lot more confident coming to the office every day, and not just showing up and doing my job and keeping TCCA moving — it breaks my heart thinking about not being part of TCCA, so I think it just shows how integrated I am into the development and growth of downtown. I want to be part of that even though Dino is not here.”
TCCA held their annual Wine Stroll on Saturday drawing more than 2,000 people to 10th Street and Central Avenue.
Kardous said the Wine Stroll is one of the downtown organization’s longest running events and cancelling was never an option.
“I knew that Dino wouldn’t want that. He wouldn’t want me to give it up because of him. He’d want me to step up and do what I need to do. I felt like as hard as it is for me to come into the office every day it is my responsibility to, not just myself or not just to Dino, but also to our organization. I have been committed to TCCA now for 6 years and I’ve been committed to our community for 15 years and I’ve just really loved where our journey has gone with downtown,” Kardous said.
Moving forward the district will look to fill the district manager position and is looking at how to build TCCA’s team.
“We don’t really have the ability to do this without another staff person, and honestly in a perfect world we would probably have two or three other staff people, but we’re trying to figure out what makes sense for the organization and making sure that those roles have the responsibility that fits what our needs are today, not what are needs were 5 years ago,” Kardous said.
Cose said they will need to find someone to work beside Kristin and their board.
“The hiring process right now is critical to find that person that’s a great fit, gets along with everybody,” Cose said. “And I think as time goes by Kristin will hand off a little bit more as we figure out what their ceiling is, not overwhelm them early on, find that right fit.”
Oh thanked the efforts of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, the city of Tracy and other nonprofits who helped the district following Margaros’ death and said the TCCA board would become more active in the future.
“There is always something to do. We will look for our board to be more active, not only with downtown events but with the community in general,” Oh said. “So far we’ve had to divvy up quite a few hats that Dino was wearing. Kristin ended up getting a lot of them, but ultimately we’re all each other’s support system for the betterment of downtown and the district.”
Kardous also said the support and her TCCA family helped her decide to stay.
“As soon we heard the news obviously, we were all devastated but we immediately banded together to assist each other for everything, not just processing the grief but responsibilities and checking in,” Kardous said.
“I think it’s a testament to obviously how much Dino meant to us but how much we mean to each other. We have become like a little family here, so I think that’s another reason why I chose to stay because I still get bits and pieces of my friend from the others who have got to know him through the years.”
TCCA events remaining for the year included operating the bar at the City of Tracy Blues, Brews & BBQ event at the Front Street Plaza on Oct. 1, the Street Dreams Car show on Oct.8, the Downtown Tracy Candy Crawl on Oct. 22 and the downtown Holiday Light Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 3.
