For 62 years I have tried to live a life of service to mankind. I believe that you should live as though you have a divine purpose and do something that will live beyond you. Three of the six Halls of Fame I am a member of reflect the commitment I have made to living an exemplary life of service. The Hall of Fame that gives me the most pride is my induction into the Happiness Hall of Fame. This is an award that is given to people who make the world better, because they are alive.
I have tried to live a life that first honors God and I embraced the commitment to being a role model. The Bible says do not let your good be spoken of as evil. Under no circumstances would I pick this year to start doing uncharacteristic things.
Tracy Community Connections Center and I were accused of the following:
Negotiating for Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers
Tracy declared a homeless emergency crisis. A challenge was issued to the public to voice solution options. Challenge presented, our nonprofit organization, Tracy Community Connections Center (TCCC), considered the available options to address our city’s homeless population, and we decided that the fastest, most economical way to address this emergency crisis was to find modular housing units.
During this process, we discovered St. Mary's College in Moraga had four modular housing units, each with eight private rooms! Even more promising, they were constructed and had what was necessary to be utilized for the purpose of housing a high capacity and high usage population. St. Mary's utilized these units to house students who were exposed to COVID.
I contacted St Mary’s representatives. Agenda: First show interest, fully understand what was available, articulate how we would use the modulars and determine the cost.
TCCC determined the configuration of four units with eight rooms, housing two people per room, with the possibility to house up to 64 people, availability in two weeks and permits to house people was an option to address this crisis. After pleading our cause, they were willing to give Tracy the first option to acquire these modulars.
This created emotional buy-in from St. Mary’s for our crisis in Tracy. Failure was not an option; a homeless crisis had just been declared. The result of this heartfelt plea was they offered Tracy each modular for $1,450 a month instead of the $6,500 a month St. Mary's was paying . In addition, they were willing to provide a long-term commitment for the use of the modulars.
Our research completed, we had a solid option and communicated the details for the modular option to the City, This was TCCC’s contribution to addressing the emergency crisis. With these modulars it was possible to create an emergency shelter which could also provide a long-term housing option after the permanent Sprung shelter is completed.
The city wanted to see the units. I set up a tour, accompanied the city staff to see the modulars, and provided a soft handoff between the principles needed to make the decisions concerning these units. After the soft hand-off I had no other input in the agreement that was established between the City of Tracy and the representatives for the units.
I did contact St. Mary’s, on two other separate occasions; one to see if St. Mary's would donate the railing around the modulars to save the city money; secondly, to see if St. Mary’s would adjust access times to the units to make it more convenient to transport them to Tracy.
The City Manager nor anyone else associated with city government asked me to negotiate a deal for these modulars. I pursued the modular units because TCCC is committed to serving the homeless and providing services to those at-risk. I explored every detail of this option, including cost and availability to determine if the modulars would be a proper, prudent and a thoughtful option to provide shelter.
Using a football game as an enticement
Michael Rogers, like me is a big man who understands the complications of navigating a world where you are noticeably different. We both attended college in the Big Ten Conference. We both pledged a fraternity while in college. He was having knee replacement surgery and I had just completed replacement surgery on both of my knees. We both wear size 15 shoes, something that is almost impossible to find in this whole county. In a world where I sometimes feel isolated and alone, I found a friend who understood my journey.
The San Francisco 49ers decided to make me an honorary Team Captain. The Christmas Eve game was the one that I could attend but my children were not available for this day. I told Michael about it, and he agreed to be my guest along with our wives to celebrate my special moment with me. In a stadium with more than 60,000 people in attendance there were three people there just for me!
No business, agreements or any financial expectations whatsoever was associated with this act of kindness by Michael to ME. I was a friend in need of someone to represent me from the city where I have lived for seven years.
Using shoes as an enticement
If you can allow yourself to imagine a world where it is difficult to find your size shoes, then you could see the blessing of someone showing you a source to buy shoes your size. I allowed my friend to order a pair of shoes from my source Co Hans and he paid for them.
It is hard for me to comprehend that someone would think well-educated men, who have experienced a high degree of success and excellence, would compromise their accomplishments and integrity for shoes. I hope that my life has not regressed to a place where I have given anyone a reason to think that little of me.
As a friend, Michael Rogers has shown himself to me to be honorable, thoughtful and a resolute man whose accomplishments throughout his journey here, give so many kids a sense of hope outside of the arena of sports. And my life will be emptier when he no longer lives in the City of Tracy.
• Bubba Paris, executive director of Tracy Community Connections Center, a local homeless service group that has a contract to provide homeless services for the city of Tracy, wrote this column in response to assertions at the May 23 Tracy City Council meeting that former City Manager Michael Rogers had inappropriate relationships with certain vendors, with Councilman Matt Bedolla stating that Rogers accepted pro football game tickets and expensive shoes as Paris negotiated a contract on behalf of the city.
