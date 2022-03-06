Teachers at the forefront of Tracy chapter in women’s history

Recently, I was asked to speak to members of Inner Wheel, the women’s service club. The topic given to me: Women in Tracy’s History.
It didn’t take long for me to realize tracing women’s involvement in our town from 1878, the year Tracy was founded, to the present, would require a lot of digging. Fortunately, I had come across a number of women’s significant roles in a number of eras of Tracy’s history while working on a 1978 special edition of the Press marking the millennial of Tracy’s founding and another, in 1998, celebrating the 100th birthday of the Tracy Press.
I knew it started when Mary Eagan and her husband Jim, moved from Ellis to the new town of Tracy in 1878. They were Tracy’s first residents. Jim worked for the Central Pacific in maintaining rail lines, and Mary started taking in railroad workers needing a place to stay overnight and a solid meal or two.
I soon realized there were too many women who had made their mark in Tracy to recount them all in a 20-minute talk. I promised to return to the next Inner Wheel meeting in two weeks.
The first segment, beginning with Mary Eagan and her growing home occupation of boarding railroad workers, ended with in the 1920s with Tracy’s best known, and also most-beloved, “professional woman,” Hazel Price, Tracy’s premier madam. There was more than casual interest by the women in Inner Wheel in Hazel and her “place” on Tracy’s Southside.
This Tuesday, I started the second segment by noting that another professional woman, this one a school teacher by the name of Lucille Polansky. She didn’t have quite as colorful and intriguing history as Hazel, but nevertheless had an important and far-reaching role in one of the most significant episodes involving women’s rights in the history of the dusty tanktown in the Central Valley. Here is her story:
On the evening of July 13, 1927, the normally placid board meeting of the Tracy Grammar School District was in an uproar. Some 200 people were packed in the small auditorium on the second floor of Central School (then located on Central Avenue).
Most of those present that night were vocal is demanding to know why married women were being barred from being educators.
Specifically, the three-man board was asked why the positions held by two tenured teachers, Lucille Polansky and Lillian La Shell, were declared unfilled. George Hench, a Tracy attorney who was chairman of the three-man board, didn’t say outright that the two teachers had been fired, but said the trustees had no comment to make.
But those in the audience knew that the two women who no longer had jobs for the 1927-28 school year were the only two married women on the teaching staff at Central School.
The people at the meeting had heard that the board was trimming its staff in order to stay within a declining income from property taxes. Rumors floating around town reported the two women’s positions were unfilled because the board felt married women didn’t need to be employed. Their husbands had fulltime jobs that provided income for their families, and income from married women’s salaries was not essential for their families and should be first to be cut.
Lucille Polansky, a first-grade teacher, wasn’t about to settle for that “no contract” and “no comment” answer. She knew what was going on and contacted Tracy attorney George Wadsworth, who filed suit in San Joaquin County Superior Court against the board for not abiding by contracts for the two women already approved for the 1927-28 school year.
Depositions and hearings took place in the remaining months of 1927, and finally, in January 1928, Judge C.W. Miller ruled that Mrs. Polansky’s contract was breached and she should have her job back and also should receive her full annual salary of $1,680, which included back pay for the first half of the school year when she was not teaching.
Since Mrs. La Shell, a kindergarten teacher, was in the same position as Mrs. Polansky, the ruling also applied to her.
Again, the school board members made no comment about the case, but as Henry Hull, editor of the Tracy Press, commented, “The judge’s ruling was a victory for Wadsworth and is generally conceded a signal one.”
It was indeed a landmark decision, one that became well known throughout California. It laid down the law: School boards could no longer use the fact teachers were married to make them first to be fired.
Wadsworth’s reputation as an attorney also benefited, not only in Tracy but his role in representing Mrs. Polansky became known up and down the state.
Before the suit was filed, Wadsworth was well-versed in laws affecting school districts. With a master’s degree in political science from the University of Chicago, he had come to Tracy in 1917 to be superintendent of the high school district. He was known as Professor Wadsworth.
After later turning to a career in law, he became the Tracy city attorney and legal counsel for the newly formed West Side Irrigation District.
Lucille Polansky and Lillian La Shell (later Ford) enjoyed long careers teaching in Tracy elementary schools, and their case protected the jobs of countless married women in school districts throughout California.
And just to add a personal touch for me: Mrs. Ford was my kindergarten teacher at Central School.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus of the Tracy Press, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
