Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 42F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 42F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.