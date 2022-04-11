The Tracy Police Department joined with Women’s Center — Youth and Family Services, the Chest of Hope and Tracy Crime Stoppers to pour teal sand at the entrance to the police department on Thursday afternoon as part of the Teal Sand Project recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Krista Fiser, CEO of the Women’s Center, said Teal Sand Project ceremonies will take place throughout the month to help shed light on sexual assault.
“The Teal Sand Project is using teal, the color of sexual assault awareness to represent the cracks that service providers fill in victims after they’ve been assaulted,” Fiser said.
Police officers, including Police Chief Sekou Millington, poured the sand into the stone cracks in front of the lobby at 1000 Civic Center Drive before using brooms to cover all of the stone walkway to show their support for the awareness month.
Fiser said the Women’s Center responds to approximately 120 sexual assault each year in the county at hospitals or with law enforcement.
They also help nearly 100 children who have the victims of commercial sexual exploitation, peer counselling and case management for victims who have experienced sexual assault at any age.
“I think it is just important to start by believing, if someone hears something it is important to believe the person reporting it,” Fiser said.
The Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline to report a sexual assault at (209) 465-4997.
For more information of the Teal Sand Project or the Women’s Center they can be reached at (209) 941-2611.
