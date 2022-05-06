The Second Annual Tee-Off for Travis Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, May 9, at Manteca Park Golf Course.
Ray and Robin Lopez of Tracy established the tournament in their son’s memory last year, and raised more than $20,000 with over 150 golfers and volunteers, in partnership with Community Foundation of San Joaquin, to fund the World Changer Scholarship that Travis established in 2013 at San Jose State University.
Travis Lopez, who died unexpectedly in May 2020, made his career as a social entrepreneur and tech innovator in the Silicon Valley. He coped with mental health challenges for many years while taking on key roles in the tech industry for companies such as PeopleSoft and NetApp.
Registration for the tournament is 11 a.m. Monday with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $100 per golfer. Register at www.teeoff4travis.com.
