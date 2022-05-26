A 16-year-old Tracy boy is under arrest after making a threat on social media to conduct a school shooting.
A news release from police said at 3:32 a.m. on Thursday the police communications center received information about a threatened school shooting. The tip was received through information sharing with the FBI who reported the social media post. Police said in the post in there was a clear threat of harm and picture of a specific school. Police did not name the school that was threatened.
Officers from the patrol division began an investigation which led to the teen’s west Tracy home.
Police talked with the parents and the teen, who is not a student in the Tracy Unified School District. The teen admitted to making the online threat but said he had no intention of carrying out any act of violence.
The teen led officers to a realistic looking BB gun which the parents were unaware he had. A search of the residence did not find any other weapons or contraband.
A school resource officer arrested the teen and charged him with criminal threats against a school or place of worship.
Because of the threat and concerns about school safety police provided extra patrols to the school.
The teen is still in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact officer Steve Flores at steve.flores@tracypd.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.