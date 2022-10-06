Well, it was not quite Ali-Frazier (of course none of these kids know what I’m talking about) but the first place and undefeated Mountain House girls’ varsity tennis Team (9-0) traveled south on Wednesday to Los Banos to take on the second place Lady Tigers of Los Banos High (8-1) for Western Athletic Conference (WAC) supremacy.
While the Lady Mustangs won their earlier meeting this season, 6-3 at home, that was also the closest score in the short four-year history of this rivalry (Mountain House has won all 7 previous matches).
"In sports and in life, the better team does not always win,” head coach Andy Su said. “Upsets can and often do happen, so we put in some extra practice time yesterday to make sure it didn't."
With the temperature in the 90s, the singles matches started soon after the introductions. Super sophomore and new Mustangs No. 1 Anisha Pandey was no match for the Los Banos No. 1 and likely league Most Valuable Player, Kloe Cotta, losing 6-1, 6-0.
Another sophomore, Akuokor Sai, dominated her opponent at No. 5 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. Freshman sensation Ananya Pandey also won easily 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.
Senior veteran Lizzie Su had to survive four set points in the first set to escape at No. 3 singles with a 7-6, 6-3 win.
Junior star Akhila Maganti and sophomore Akweley Sai won the only 6-0, 6-0 match of the day and won our fourth point. Senior captain Malvika Seth started very slowly, falling behind 2-5 and losing the first set 4-6 before steadying herself and winning the next two sets 6-0, 6-0 to clinch the match with our fifth point.
The last three matches were all close and could have gone either way. In a seesaw like game, sophomore Anya Palsson came from behind in the third set to force a tie breaker which she won 7-4 after winning the first set 7-5 and losing the second 2-6.
Senior veteran Jannat Baig and junior Neha Bhaskarabhotla won at No. 3 doubles 6-2, 6-2. The last match of the day was between senior veteran Sumedha Kundurthi and sophomore Kavya Nigam.
Clearly not playing their best, the pair fell behind 1-4 in the first set before storming back and winning 6-4. In the second set, they fell behind again 3-5 and came back to tie the score at 5-5 but eventually lost 5-7 due to multiple errors.
Since the team match was decided, a 10-point tiebreaker was played in lieu of a full set and the Mustangs duo regrouped and controlled it and won 10-5.
It was the 58th consecutive league win for Mountain House and the Lady Mustangs are just four wins away from a fifth consecutive league championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.