The Mountain House girls’ varsity tennis team traveled to Rocklin to take on the No. 1 team in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin section, the Rocklin Thunder.
Not only did Rocklin win the Division 1 sectionals last year, they also won in 2015 and 2018. While the Thunder dominated some matches, the Mustangs fought hard and made it a very competitive match — losing 3-6 in blistering 100-plus degree temperatures.
In fact, the Mustangs were two third-set tie-breakers away from an epic upset. Sophomore Anya Palsson kicked off the scoring by winning her match at No. 5 singles (6-2, 6-4) and was awarded the Player of the Match Award.
Sophomore Anisha Pandey also won at No. 4 singles (7-6, 6-4). After falling behind 2-4 in the team match, the Mustangs needed to win all 3 of the remaining matches to score the upset.
Sophomore twins Akweley and Akuokor Sai fought hard to come back from one set down to take the match to a third-set tie-breaker but lost a close one to Rocklin’s No. 1 doubles team.
Senior Jannat Baig and junior Neha Bhaskarabhotla won their No. 3 doubles match in convincing fashion (6-1, 6-3).
Even though the Thunder had clinched the victory (5-3) at that point, all eyes were on the No. 1 singles match between the Mustang's senior captain Malvika Seth and the Thunder's No. 1, Erin Johnson.
While Seth played masterfully in the first set, winning 6-4, Johnson battled back and dominated the second set 6-1. The third set tie-breaker was back and forth with several ties, including at 6-6 and 7-7.
In the end, Johnson blasted a powerful forehand past Seth while leading 9-8 to clinch the tie-breaker 10-8.
The Mustangs are now 1-1 after kicking off their season on the road against the Lincoln Trojans last week and coming out 5-4 victors.
