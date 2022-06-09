The Mountain House varsity tennis team capped off an outstanding season – which involved bringing home the school’s second ever California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section championship – with six All Western Athletic Conference Team selections.
As a team, the Mustangs breezed through the CIF SJS Division 4 playoff bracket, winning out three shutouts enroute to bringing another tennis banner to the school. Head coach Andy Su led the girls tennis team to a section title in the fall. Mountain House took down Oakdale 9-0 in the boys’ final in Stockton.
Prior to the section tournament, Su’s team also secured the team and individual WAC Championships. The latter was won by sensational freshman Eidan Mercado, who also won the league’s Most Valuable Player award to lead the Mustangs.
Mercado emerged as a leader for the Mountain House very early on and played an integral role in the team’s undefeated season in WAC (11-0) and the postseason. On his lonesome, Mercado dueled with fellow freshman standout, teammate Aadi Rajan, all season long – including a very tight league championship game where Mercado won 2-0 (6-4, 7-6).
The WAC MVP played an excellent level of tennis all season long and was seeded at No. 3 heading into the CIF SJS tournament where he reached the semi-final stage.
Su was thrilled by his team’s performance as a collective but was beaming with pride when speaking of Mercado’s debut season success.
“I am very proud of Eidan’s growth and achievement as a freshman,” Su told the Tracy Press. “I am looking forward to helping him improve even more in the future.”
Elsewhere on the formidable Mustangs team, individual WAC finalist and Section semi-finalist Rajan was also selected for All WAC Team honors. Joining him were seniors Shuv Chakravarty, Sreeram Ranga, and Manas Mantri and sophomore Daniel Zhang.
