Mountain House 6 Los Banos 3
The Mountain House Girls Varsity Tennis team hosted the Los Banos Girls Varsity Tennis team on a breezy Monday afternoon for their second league match of the year.
The Lady Mustangs escaped with a very close 6-3 win which included three three-set matches. At No. 1 singles, the Mustangs senior captain Malvika Seth took on the league's top player, Kloe Cotta, and took the first set 6-4, but Cotta steadied herself and dominated the last 2 sets 6-2 and 6-1 for the win.
Senior veteran Lizzie Su played well against her opponent at No. 3 singles and won 6-1, 6-4. Super sophomore Anya Palsson continued her strong play at No. 5 singles against Jocelyn Fierro and won, 6-3, 6-0, despite a slow start where she fell behind 0-3 in the first set.
The Lady Mustangs won all three doubles in straight sets to clinch five points and the overall match.
The Match of the Day and Player of the Match award goes to outstanding sophomore Anisha Pandey who came from behind to beat a very tough opponent, Melina Mejia, at No. 2 singles, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) in the third set tiebreaker to win our sixth point.
Mountain House 9 Beyer 0
The cooler breezy weather did not cool down the hot Mustangs rackets on Wednesday when the Lady Mustangs hosted the Lady Patriots of Beyer High.
Mountain House won the match 9-0 and all matches in straight sets. Dominating performances were turned in by senior captain Malvika Seth at No. 1 singles and super sophomore twins Akweley and Akuokor Sai at No. 1 doubles. They both beating their opponents 6-1, 6-0 respectively. The twins earned their first Players of the Match award from head coach Andy Su with their solid performance.
Senior veteran Lizzie Su also played well, winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Freshman Ananya Reddy, playing with junior Sehjal Nival -- who is returning from an elbow injury -- looked sharp at No. 3 doubles winning, 6-2, 6-0.
