Mountain House 9 Ceres 0
The Mountain House varsity tennis team recorded their 16th win in a row on Monday against the Ceres Bulldogs at home.
Head coach Andy Su’s team produced an almost flawless day of tennis with all six of the Mustangs singles players winning their games in straight sets, and five of them without dropping a single game. Aadi Rajan, Sreeram Ranga, Pranav Sundar, Daniel Zhang and Zuhair Mughal all won their games 2-0 (6-0, 6-0).
Completing the clean sweep of wins, Eidan Mercado took down his opponent 2-0 (6-1, 6-1), just as comfortably as his teammates.
In the doubles, Asad Shahid and Charan Battula came out 2-0 (6-3, 6-0) victors of their match after a relatively competitive first set. Parthiv Algubelli and Nathan Zachariah were no match for their opponents, securing a 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) win.
Mountain House 9 Grace Davis 0
In a quick turnaround, the Mustangs hosted the Grace Davis varsity team on Tuesday and were no match for the Spartans either. It was the 17th consecutive win for the Mustangs and one that clinched their third Western Athletic Conference championship in a row.
It was another day for Su’s team but competition was still hard to come by as the Mustangs once again cruised through both the singles and doubles matches.
Four of the six singles competitors completed straight set sweeps without dropping a single game this time around. Shuv Chakravarti, Manas Mantri, Sreeram Ranga and Ayush Sheth all won 2-0 (6-0, 6-0). Jerry Li won his match dropping only one game, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0). And just as impressively, Gautham Chandra secured a 2-0 (6-0, 6-2) victory.
In the doubles, Zuhair Mughal and Asad Shahid won their game 2-0 (6-0, 6-1). Sridhar Makkena and Sankalp Rawookar matched their teammates with an identical margin of victory, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0). Charan Battula and Parthiv Algubelli didn’t drop a game en route to their 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) win.
