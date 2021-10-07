Weston Ranch 7, Kimball 2
Tuesday, Weston Ranch High, Stockton
Singles
Harvir Hothi, Weston Ranch, def. Divjot Bhullar, Kimball, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Ella Nykanen, Weston Ranch, def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 6-2, 7-6(7).
Jolette Jaramillo, Weston Ranch, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.
Rain Caloutotan, Weston Ranch, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, def. Nguyet Ngo, Weston Ranch, 6-1, 6-3.
Lena Amato, Kimball, def. Gijelle Rivera, Weston Ranch, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
Nathalie Lopez/Lluuia Aravalo, Weston Ranch, def. Tamanna Kaur/Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-3, 7-5.
Fatima Pardo/Ida Farsund, Weston Ranch, def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Aawyah Hassan/Hedi Araiza, Weston Ranch, def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Mountain House 8, Davis 1
Sept. 30, Mountain House High
Singles
Adryanna Ege, Davis, def. Sana Patel, Mountain House, 7-5, 1-6, forfeit.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Sariyah Heidelberg-King, Davis, 6-1, 6-3.
Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Aspen Kelly, Davis, 6-1, 6-0.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Ava Wear, Davis, 6-1, 6-0.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Daylin Macias, Davis, 6-1, 6-2.
Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Yarely Lopez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Kylie DeCroos/Anya Palsson, Mountain House, def. Yarisbel Ramos/Jenifer Hinojosa, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Akhila Maganti/Jannat Baig, Mountain House, def. Karelli Holder-Brasil/Joselynna Kieng, Davis, 6-0, 6-1.
Kavya Nigam/Neha Bhaskarabhotla, Mountain House, def. Heidy Santos/Bushra Noor, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Oakdale 8, Kimball 1
Sept. 30, Oakdale High
Singles
Payton Avila, Oakdale, def. Divjot Bhullar, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, def. Lorin Odom, Oakdale, 6-2, 6-2.
Brooklyn Tolboe, Oakdale, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-0, 6-2.
Riley Coviello-Miller, Oakdale, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 6-1, 6-1.
Emma Lowe, Oakdale, def. Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, 6-1, 6-1.
Haven Cating, Oakdale, def. Lena Amato, Kimball, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
Sarah Arnke/Alyssa Marconi, Oakdale, def. Tamanna Kaur/Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-0, 6-2.
Alexis Montano/Andi Trent, Oakdale, def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.
Audrey Healy/Ashley Zamora, Oakdale, def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.
