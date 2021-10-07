Weston Ranch 7, Kimball 2

Tuesday, Weston Ranch High, Stockton

Singles

Harvir Hothi, Weston Ranch, def. Divjot Bhullar, Kimball, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Ella Nykanen, Weston Ranch, def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 6-2, 7-6(7).

Jolette Jaramillo, Weston Ranch, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.

Rain Caloutotan, Weston Ranch, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, def. Nguyet Ngo, Weston Ranch, 6-1, 6-3.

Lena Amato, Kimball, def. Gijelle Rivera, Weston Ranch, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles

Nathalie Lopez/Lluuia Aravalo, Weston Ranch, def. Tamanna Kaur/Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-3, 7-5.

Fatima Pardo/Ida Farsund, Weston Ranch, def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.

Aawyah Hassan/Hedi Araiza, Weston Ranch, def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Mountain House 8, Davis 1

Sept. 30, Mountain House High

Singles

Adryanna Ege, Davis, def. Sana Patel, Mountain House, 7-5, 1-6, forfeit.

Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Sariyah Heidelberg-King, Davis, 6-1, 6-3.

Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Aspen Kelly, Davis, 6-1, 6-0.

Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Ava Wear, Davis, 6-1, 6-0.

Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Daylin Macias, Davis, 6-1, 6-2.

Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Yarely Lopez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Kylie DeCroos/Anya Palsson, Mountain House, def. Yarisbel Ramos/Jenifer Hinojosa, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.

Akhila Maganti/Jannat Baig, Mountain House, def. Karelli Holder-Brasil/Joselynna Kieng, Davis, 6-0, 6-1.

Kavya Nigam/Neha Bhaskarabhotla, Mountain House, def. Heidy Santos/Bushra Noor, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.

Oakdale 8, Kimball 1

Sept. 30, Oakdale High

Singles

Payton Avila, Oakdale, def. Divjot Bhullar, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.

Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, def. Lorin Odom, Oakdale, 6-2, 6-2.

Brooklyn Tolboe, Oakdale, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-0, 6-2.

Riley Coviello-Miller, Oakdale, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 6-1, 6-1.

Emma Lowe, Oakdale, def. Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, 6-1, 6-1.

Haven Cating, Oakdale, def. Lena Amato, Kimball, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles

Sarah Arnke/Alyssa Marconi, Oakdale, def. Tamanna Kaur/Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-0, 6-2.

Alexis Montano/Andi Trent, Oakdale, def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.

Audrey Healy/Ashley Zamora, Oakdale, def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.

