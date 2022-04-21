Kimball 3 Sierra 6
The Kimball High varsity boys tennis team played host to the Sierra Timberwolves of Manteca in a 6-3 loss on Wednesday afternoon. The matches were hosted at the West High School tennis courts in Tracy.
It was a highly competitive day of tennis in the singles. The teams split the six contests at three apiece. Kimball’s Patrick Overen secured the Jaguars first win of the day with a 2-1 (6-3, 2-6, 6-3) victory. Teammate Christian Dequit followed right after with a 2-1 win (7-6, 3-6, 8-5) of his own.
Tied at 2-2, Abem Girmai put Kimball back in front in the penultimate singles match with a straight sets 2-0 (7-5, 6-3) win. Ahmed Shakil dropped the final singles duel in a straight sets 0-2 (3-6, 3-6) loss. Varun Palanisamy (1-6, 0-6) and Kaleb Payba (3-6, 4-6) also lost their matches 0-2.
The team match was decided in the doubles as Sierra swept all three matches. The duo of Yash Singh and Jashan Nagra lost their match 0-2 (1-6, 4-6). Kai Yu Li and Aiden Abarquez also suffered a straight sets 0-2 (3-6, 1-6) defeat. The last doubles match was conceded due to Kimball not fielding a third team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.