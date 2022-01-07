Editor,
Dear community members and supporters: On behalf of the Brighter Christmas Board of Directors, I want to thank you for supporting Brighter Christmas 2021. Your generous donations of toys, food and monies helped provide food, toys and gift cards for those in need.
On Dec. 22, 2021, 500 families and 1,000 children received a large box of food, a WinCo gift card and toys. It would not have been possible without your help.
Several businesses and organizations went above and beyond this year. Here are just a few of those businesses and organizations. Amazon, Pepsi, YRC Freight, Prologis, Crate and Barrel, International Paper, Save Mart, Safeway, St. Bernard Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Tracy Unified School District, Jefferson School District, Lammersvillle Unified School District, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Carl Navarro, the Tracy Press, Walmart, and Raley’s truly made an impact on our program.
I continually tell people that Brighter Christmas would not be possible without the support of our volunteers. We received overwhelming support during the months of November and December. People helped record applications, collected donations at two locations on three different Saturdays, sorted toys, boxed food, boxed toys, and distributed the items.
Brighter Christmas has been in operation for the past 44 years. We look forward to continuing this Tracy tradition for years to come. Thank you again for once again putting others ahead of yourself.
Respectfully,
Steve Abercrombie, Chairperson, Brighter Christmas
