Fabiola Alexander of Tracy has been named to Dean’s List at the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, for the fall semester.
Alexander joins more than 1,200 cadets and students who were recognized for their academic achievements.
The Dean’s List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours with a grade point average of 3.20 or higher with no incomplete grades or grade below C for their semester of work.
Cadets named to the Dean’s List receive a medal for their uniform to be worn on the following semester. Non-cadet students receive a certificate.
The Citadel, located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction, with approximately 2,300 individuals in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets. Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class will earn commissions to become military officers, with graduates of The Citadel represented in all branches of the U.S. military.
Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.
For more information on the Citadel visit https://go.citadel.edu/
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
